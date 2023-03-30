New Lego Discovery Center opening in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Legoland Discovery Center Atlanta closed its doors for renovations in 2022, and it reopens as the LEGO Discovery Center starting March 31.

Lego Discovery Center Marketing Manager Caroline Ruthven and Master Model Builder Phillip Quinn-Simmons joined Atlanta News First/ Peachtree TV to explain what you can expect during your next visit.

LEGO DISCOVERY CENTER ATLANTA FUN FACTS:

· LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta is an indoor 35,000-square-foot attraction located at Phipps Plaza in Atlanta. It is open rain or shine and in freezing or hot weather, 365 days a year!

· The first of its kind in North America, LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta will allow guests to experience more family learning through play activities within ten zones including building adventures, an interactive ride and more.

· LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta is the first Autism certified Discovery Center in North America.

