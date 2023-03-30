Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

New Lego Discovery Center opening in Atlanta

LEGO Discovery Center ATL
LEGO Discovery Center ATL(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Legoland Discovery Center Atlanta closed its doors for renovations in 2022, and it reopens as the LEGO Discovery Center starting March 31.

Lego Discovery Center Marketing Manager Caroline Ruthven and Master Model Builder Phillip Quinn-Simmons joined Atlanta News First/ Peachtree TV to explain what you can expect during your next visit.

LEGO DISCOVERY CENTER ATLANTA FUN FACTS:

· LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta is an indoor 35,000-square-foot attraction located at Phipps Plaza in Atlanta. It is open rain or shine and in freezing or hot weather, 365 days a year!

· The first of its kind in North America, LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta will allow guests to experience more family learning through play activities within ten zones including building adventures, an interactive ride and more.

· LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta is the first Autism certified Discovery Center in North America.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Lehrkamp
Georgia man reportedly ‘tortured & humiliated’ by teens at party
Brandon Scott Anderson
Body found in waterway off Highway 76 identified as South Carolina man
Trenton Lehrkamp
Teens involved in the bullying of Trent Lehrkamp identified by Georgia police
Mugshot photo of Shamya Haynes
Arrest made in connection to fatal Albany shooting
Family members say 32-year-old Marley McFarland died after she came in contact with a live...
Family grieves woman electrocuted helping neighbors escape house fire

Latest News

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a 52-unit affordable housing project near downtown...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Hamilton Hills affordable housing project
Easter 2023
Easter events, egg hunts and church services in metro Atlanta
Shelli-Ann McKenzie and Dr. Heavenly Kimes
‘Night of Glam and Gratitude’ to honor Georgia healthcare professionals
NaanStop
Ramadan: Comfort meals with Atlanta’s Naanstop