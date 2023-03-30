Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Person trapped under train at Dunwoody MARTA Station

Dunwoody MARTA Station
Dunwoody MARTA Station(Atlanta News First)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway of reports of a person trapped under a train on the northbound track at Dunwoody MARTA Station.

Thursday morning, reports came in around 7:10 a.m. of a person trapped under a train.

Police say the person jumped in front of a moving train which appears to be an attempted suicide.

MARTA provided an alternate route for their passengers a bus shuttle from North Spring to Medical Center and offering up to $8 off rides to and from affected areas.

The person’s identity or injuries have not been confirmed.

DeKalb AMR, DeKalb Fire and the MARTA Police Department are currently on the scene as this investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trent Lehrkamp
Georgia man reportedly ‘tortured & humiliated’ by teens at party
Brandon Scott Anderson
Body found in waterway off Highway 76 identified as South Carolina man
Trenton Lehrkamp
Teens involved in the bullying of Trent Lehrkamp identified by Georgia police
Mugshot photo of Shamya Haynes
Arrest made in connection to fatal Albany shooting
Family members say 32-year-old Marley McFarland died after she came in contact with a live...
Family grieves woman electrocuted helping neighbors escape house fire

Latest News

The magic of marketing in the Metaverse
Sharron Starks at her son's gravesite in March.
Georgia’s new DA oversight committee could address deals cut with convicted killers
Rep. Lucy McBath responds to the latest school mass shooting in an interview with Gray...
Rep. Lucy McBath responds to latest school mass shooting
Rep. Lucy McBath responds to latest school mass shooting
Congress responds to latest school mass shooting