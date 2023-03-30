Person trapped under train at Dunwoody MARTA Station

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway of reports of a person trapped under a train on the northbound track at Dunwoody MARTA Station.

Thursday morning, reports came in around 7:10 a.m. of a person trapped under a train.

Police say the person jumped in front of a moving train which appears to be an attempted suicide.

MARTA provided an alternate route for their passengers a bus shuttle from North Spring to Medical Center and offering up to $8 off rides to and from affected areas.

Red Line service remains disrupted north of Medical Center due to an emergency situation this morning. Follow @MARTAservice for updates. https://t.co/t82cci75jy — MARTA (@MARTAtransit) March 30, 2023

The person’s identity or injuries have not been confirmed.

DeKalb AMR, DeKalb Fire and the MARTA Police Department are currently on the scene as this investigation is still ongoing.

