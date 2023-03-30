Police say a man was shot in Clayton County

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Flint River Road.

Police responded to a call Thursday around 1 p.m. about a man being shot.

There are no reports the man has died from his injuries and the shooter is not in custody.

This is still an active investigation and officers are still at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.