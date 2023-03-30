Positively Georgia
Rep. Lucy McBath responds to latest school mass shooting

Rep. Lucy McBath responds to the latest school mass shooting in an interview with Gray Television's DC Bureau.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Atlanta News First) - After three children and three adults were killed in a school shooting in Nashville, TN on Monday, members of Congress are calling for a vote on the Assault Weapons Ban.

Representatives David N. Cicilline (RI-01) and Lucy McBath (GA-07), Judiciary Ranking Member Jerrold Nadler (NY-12), and Subcommittee on Crime Ranking Member Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18) are calling on Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan to schedule a vote on the Assault Weapons Ban. Congressman Cicilline is sponsor of the bill and Congresswoman McBath will be taking over the legislation upon Congressman Cicilline’s departure from the House at the end of May.

In their letter, the Members write, “It is too late for the victims we have already lost, but it is not too late to prevent more victims in the future. We know that while assault weapons are available on the market, shooters will use these readily available weapons of war to commit mass murders in our schools, places of worship, grocery stores, movie theaters, malls, and nightclubs. They will keep coming for us, and for our children. We must stop them by banning the sale of assault weapons – a measure that has proven to be effective.”

Read the full letter below:

