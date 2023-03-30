Successful marketing in today’s digital climate

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Namita Tiwari is a Marketing Guru, Corporate Leader and TEDx Speaker with two decades of experience across all functions of marketing, who enjoys the convergence of digital, brand and content. She is passionate about tech-driven marketing and how it can elevate customer experience and fuel revenue growth. In this interview with Atlanta PluggedIn, she talks of storytelling and tech-trends. Follow her on LinkedIn and Instagram where , she regularly posts on marketing trends and insights. To know more, go to her website - https://namitatiwari.in

Click here to watch her TEDx Talk - https://www.ted.com/talks/namita_tiwari_magic_of_marketing_in_metaverse

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.