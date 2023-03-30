Wanted Atlanta man arrested after fleeing a traffic stop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police arrested a wanted man who fled after a traffic stop.

Cepeda Carter, 30 was seen by an officer driving pass without wearing his seat belt.

The officer ran the vehicle’s tags and found the registered owner of the car was wanted for probation violation on an aggravated assault charge.

Before the officers stopped Carter they alerted a nearby APD Air Unit. When the Air Unit was overhead a traffic stop was attempted Cater refused to stop and continued driving while the Air Unit continued following him.

The APD Air Unit directed the officers as Carter continued driving into a nearby neighborhood.

The police were not far behind as Carter backed his vehicle into a driveway, he parked his car and got out and went to a house next door.

As Carter got close to the home, the police got out of the vehicle chasing him to the backyard of Carter’s grandmother’s house.

You can hear Carter on video calling for his grandmother, asking her to grab his keys and phone.

Carter was arrested and taken into custody.

In addition to his outstanding warrants, he was charged with multiple traffic violations and obstruction.

WARNING: This video may contain profanity.

