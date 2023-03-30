Positively Georgia
World’s Greatest hurdlers compete at adidas Atlanta City Games

Event to be held May 6 in Centennial Olympic Park
Stock Image Centennial Olympic Park
Stock Image Centennial Olympic Park(Canva Stock Photo)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On May 6, four of the world’s greatest hurdlers will compete at the adidas Atlanta City Games.

The four hurdlers include reigning World Champions Grant Holloway and Tobi Amusan, World Silver Medalist Trey Cunningham and Olympic Silver Medalist Kendra Harrison were added to the inaugural lineup on March 29.

The Atlanta Track Club has partnered up with Global Athletics & Marketing, to bring the inaugural adidas Atlanta City Games to Centennial Olympic Park. The games will consist of sprint and hurdle competitions held on specially built, elevated tracks. The streets surrounding Centennial Olympic Park will have middle-distance events with a pole vault competition.

This event will be open to the public and will start with the 5K Run with Maud at 8 a.m. which is a fundraiser for the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation to celebrate the life of Arbery, who was killed while running in 2020.

Following this run will be a performance from the fastest youth athletes in the state of Georgia called the Youth City Games, that evening will have the runners and walkers race where runners can compete against other people in their age group.

All the hurdlers were excited about this opportunity to be a part of this event.

“I’m excited to compete at the Adidas Atlanta City Games,” said Harrison, the former world record holder in the 100m hurdles. “Being from North Carolina, a lot of my family will get to drive up and watch me do what I love on the streets of Atlanta.”

adidas Atlanta City Games World's Greatest Hurdler
adidas Atlanta City Games World's Greatest Hurdler(Kevin Morris/Atlanta Track Club)

“I am looking forward to the inaugural adidas Atlanta City Games,” said Amusan who represents Nigeria but competed collegiately for the University of Texas El Paso. “It’s going to be great to be so close to the fans.”

adidas Atlanta City Games World's Greatest Hurdler
adidas Atlanta City Games World's Greatest Hurdler(Kevin Morris/Atlanta Track Club)

“Flamingoo will be landing in The ATL! " Said Holloway, the 2020 Olympic Silver Medalist, referring to his nickname.”To all my family and friends, I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be competing in adidas City Games on May 6. Come out and see another dirty bird!”

adidas Atlanta City Games World's Greatest Hurdler
adidas Atlanta City Games World's Greatest Hurdler(Kevin Morris/Atlanta Track Club)

“I’m really excited about making my debut at the adidas Atlanta City Games,” said Cunningham, the second fastest 110m hurdler in NCAA history. “It’s going to be my first street meet, and it’s going to be great to have the fans right next to the track while we race.”

adidas Atlanta City Games World's Greatest Hurdler
adidas Atlanta City Games World's Greatest Hurdler(Kevin Morris/Atlanta Track Club)

More on these athletes and a full list of others currently announced for the meet can be found here. As well as the schedule of events can be found here.

The meet will also be broadcast live on adidas’s YouTube channel.

