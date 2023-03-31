1 dead, 1 injured in early morning shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Police are investigating two overnight shootings they say are connected, one leading to the death of a man on the floor of a gas station.

This all happened Friday around 2 a.m. on Metropolitan Parkway and Lexington Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says this appears to have started with an argument between a group of men who all knew each other. One man was found shot dead at the Exxon gas station at Metropolitan Parkway and Lexington Avenue, and another was found shot and injured about half a mile down the road on Hope Street.

Police still have the Exxon blocked off as well as a section of Lexington Avenue and are using K-9 officers to search the area. Hope Street has since reopened.

Officials say they don’t know why the group was arguing and they don’t know how many guns or people were involved.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Investigators will be reviewing surveillance video from the gas station to help with the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

