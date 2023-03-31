Positively Georgia
2 injured in fire on Marlborough Drive in DeKalb

The aftermath of a fire on Marlborough Drive in DeKalb.
The aftermath of a fire on Marlborough Drive in DeKalb.(Atlanta News First)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people have been injured in a fire on Marlborough Drive in DeKalb.

Authorities say a “heavy fire” in the back of the home led to two injuries. Both women injured had smoke inhalation and one also had minor burns.

The women were taken to Grady Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still looking into how the fire started.

