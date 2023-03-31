Positively Georgia
8 families displaced after overnight fire at apartment building in Riverdale

The scene of an early morning fire at an apartment building in Riverdale.
The scene of an early morning fire at an apartment building in Riverdale.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RIVERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight families are displaced after an apartment building caught fire early Friday morning in Clayton County.

It happened around 1 a.m. at an apartment complex on Chinaberry Lane near Church Street in Riverdale.

Riverdale firefighters say no one was injured.

The property manager says there are other units at the complex for the eight affected families to move into.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

