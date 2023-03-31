8 families displaced after overnight fire at apartment building in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight families are displaced after an apartment building caught fire early Friday morning in Clayton County.

It happened around 1 a.m. at an apartment complex on Chinaberry Lane near Church Street in Riverdale.

Riverdale firefighters say no one was injured.

The property manager says there are other units at the complex for the eight affected families to move into.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.