Atlanta Public Schools tables rezoning plans for 3 schools

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Public Schools has tabled their re-districting plans after pushback from parents and students. Many argued the proposal targeted minority students.

This comes after dozens of students at Midtown High School walked out in the middle of the school day last week to protest a proposal that would’ve moved about 200 kids to Booker T. Washington High School to reduce overcrowding.

Midtown High School student, Makai Strozier, shared a survey with Atlanta News First that she says was sent to parents and students from the district last week. It had two options: vote to update facilities or reozne.

“I feel like they put the word overcrowded to really wash out the whole problem and that was not cool with me,” Strozier said.

The specific neighborhoods listed in the survey included Atlantic Station, Georgia Tech, Home Park, Knight Park, Howell Station, Marietta Street, and parts of Castleberry Hill, downtown Atlanta, English Avenue, historic Westin Heights and Bankhead. Areas where students like Strozier say mostly black students live.

“If you were going switch it up then you need to switch it for the white and the blacks,” Strozier said.

On Wednesday Atlanta Public Schools emailed a memo to district families notifying them they would not proceed with any re-zoning plans for Midtown High school, Jackson High school, and Woodson Park Academy.

A memo sent by Atlanta Public Schools to students. (Atlanta Public Schools)

“We heard one major theme across all clusters: Our communities do not want us to rezone, especially if we have not exhausted all other options,” APS Superintendent Lisa Herring said in the notice. “Therefore, APS plans to develop and implement the non-rezoning scenario … to address overcrowding at Jackson HS, Midtown HS, and Woodson Park Academy.”

Now APS is working on alternatives to help with overcrowding, like redesigning and expanding existing schools.

