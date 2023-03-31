Braves lose Max Fried on opening day, beat Nationals 7-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves overcame the early exit of NL Cy Young Award runner-up Max Fried because of a bad leg with the help of four hits by Travis d’Arnaud and beat the Washington Nationals 7-2 on a sunny, chilly opening day.

All but two of the Braves’ 12 hits were singles. They got some help from three errors by Washington shortstop CJ Abrams and a bases-loaded walk by Nationals starter Patrick Corbin.

Fried allowed one run before departing with what Atlanta said was left hamstring discomfort after wincing as he ran to cover first base for the initial out of the fourth inning.

UP NEXT

The series resumes Saturday with Braves RHP Spencer Strider facing Nationals RHP Josiah Gray.

___ AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed.

