Carrollton police investigate kidnapping and assault that lead to arrest

By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Carrollton, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested for alleged kidnapping and assaulting a Carrollton woman Friday.

According to police, a criminal investigation was conducted at Wellstar Douglas after a patient was seen for injuries that occurred from an incident in Carrollton.

Detectives noticed several bruises and swelling on the victim’s face and neck area.

After the police spoke to the victim, she told them she was beaten and strangled while being held captive in an apartment for about 6 hours.

The woman stated she tried to escape from the apartment barefoot and was forced back in.

Police issued a search warrant after getting her statement and went to the apartment on the 900 block of Lovvorn Road.

A 27-year-old Carrollton man named Nathaniel Allen Bernhardt was arrested as a result of the investigation and charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, False Imprisonment, Kidnapping, possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

As they executed the search warrant police say the ACE Unit seized over five pounds of marijuana and a firearm.

The case is still under investigation and Carrollton Police Department is asking for any information regarding this incident or if you believe you are a witness call their office at 770-834-4451 or leave a tip on their website or app.

