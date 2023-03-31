Positively Georgia
Chris Tucker returns to the big screen, talks about new movie ‘Air’

Chris Tucker returns to film in 'Air'
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First Lana Harris talks to Chris Tucker about the new film “Air” in theatres on April 5.

Chris Tucker plays friend Howard White, he was approached by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon about playing a part that wasn’t originally in the movie.

He said they gave him full creative control of the character so Chris wrote all his parts with the help of his friend Howard White to embody his spirit.

Lana also talked to Chris about returning to acting and what we can expect from him in the future.

He is excited to get back to work and make movies that inspire him.

Chris said he is not tired of people asking him about sequels and loves that they are still around!

He said he wants to wait to do sequels that make sense and possibly a sequel to Rush Hour 3!

See the second half of the interview below.

Chris Tucker talks returning to films

