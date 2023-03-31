Positively Georgia
The electric mobility capital of America: What does that look like?
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Governor Brian Kemp has referred to Georgia as the electric mobility capital of America. The state’s website reports, more than 30,000 E-V’s are registered in Georgia, and just over 1,600 charging stations are scattered mostly throughout metro areas.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says that more than $100 million of federal money will put necessary charging infrastructure in place in Georgia by the end of 2030.

“When you go out on a road trip today, you know, there’s going to be a gas station when you need one, we need to make sure the same thing is true of electric vehicle charging stations,” said Buttigieg.

Georgia is leading the way in electric vehicle production. Hyundai is opening its first fully dedicated EV and battery manufacturing facility in Georgia, expecting it’ll be able to produce roughly 300,000 EVs every year starting in 2025. Rivian will follow in 2026 with their largest facility producing more than 400,000 vehicles. These are not the only companies. In total, the electric industry is investing $31 billion will add an additional 380,000 jobs and

“This is really going to be building not just building cars, but building prosperity for the future,” said Buttigieg.

At the state capitol, a bill to charge taxes on electricity for charging electric vehicles passed the house and senate and sits on the governor’s desk for his signature, however, this bill would not take effect until 2025 if signed.

