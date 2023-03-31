FIRST ALERT | Downpours and t-storms Saturday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The month of March ends with a mainly dry and seasonably warm Friday. The temperature will be in the 50s early in the day before rising into the 70s in the afternoon. We’ll see a lot more clouds, and a few showers cannot be ruled out - especially in the mountains. The weather looks cloudy, breezy, mild and mainly dry Friday evening.

A strong storm system that will likely cause severe weather in the Midwest and parts of the Southeast on Friday heads our way Friday night into Saturday morning. The risk of rain increases late Friday night in northwest Georgia and the line of showers/storms will move through north Georgia between about 4 AM and Noon. The best chance of rain/storms in Atlanta is between 6-10 AM.

The storms could produce heavy downpours and 0.5-1 inch rain within an 1-3 hours when the rain passes by

Frequent lightning strikes are possible

Strong straight-line winds that down branches and powerlines are possible

There is a very low risk of an isolated tornado

The weather should improve by midday on Saturday, and it will reach the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Winds will pick back up in the afternoon and 30-40 mph gusts are possible. The best chance of seeing gusts near 40 mph is in the mountains.

It turns cooler but stays dry Saturday night into Sunday. The low temperature will be in the 40s on Sunday before bouncing back to near 70 in the afternoon with partly sunny skies. The weather looks fairly quiet early next week with a 20-30% chance of showers on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.