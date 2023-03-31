FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly cloudy, 70s today; Showers, storms Saturday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect mostly cloudy skies today with 70s for highs and a spotty shower. Heavier rain and storms will arrive on Saturday morning.

Friday’s summary

High - 77°

Normal high - 70°

Chance of rain - 30%

What you need to know

Today will be mostly cloudy and warm with highs near 80 degrees. We’ll see showers in the mountains with a spotty shower possible in Atlanta this afternoon.

Friday in Atlanta (Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for storms, wind Saturday

A line of showers and storms will move into northwest Georgia early Saturday morning. This line will move into metro Atlanta by 7 a.m. When the line initially moves into northwest Georgia, isolated severe storms will be possible. By the time the storms make it into metro Atlanta, they’re expected to weaken with no severe weather expected further south.

It will be dry after lunch on Saturday, but windy throughout the entire day.

Forecast map for 5 a.m. Saturday (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for 8 a.m. Saturday (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for noon Saturday (Atlanta News First)

Severe Weather Outlook for Saturday morning (Atlanta News First)

