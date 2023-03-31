Fulton County Sheriff’s Scorpion Unit gets new name

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Sheriff’s office has decided to change its controversial elite unit name.

After the tragic killing of Tyre Nichols, in Memphis, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat announce Friday a name change for the FCSO elite unit, formally known as the Scorpion Unit to F.A.S.T.

The F.A.S.T. unit is also known as Fugitive Apprehension Support Team. The unit will still hold the same values and missions as the formally known Scorpion Unit.

“Changing the name of our elite unit was an important step we believed needed to be taken,” says Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat. “However, as the name “SCORPION” was not the root problem in the horrific actions in Memphis, the name change for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is not a finite solution. We regularly review our operations, and training protocols, in alignment with our mission to serve the citizens of Fulton County with integrity, honor, and respect.”

The unit plans to focus on the suppression of crime, apprehending violent criminals, and reducing gang-related crimes. The unit is said to also be equipped with skills to identify crime patterns repeat offenders, and deploy legal resources to arrest criminal perpetrators.

The change was heavily decided by the actions of the Memphis police who made a bad reputation for the title “Scorpion”.

