Host Symphony Thompson talks ' Black Friday Report’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Symphony Thompson talks about ‘Black Friday Report’ airing Friday on Peachtree TV at 8 p.m.

The show will feature different celebrity guests and host Symphony Thompson visiting different Black-owned businesses and provide their honest feedback on their overall experience.

The show was inspired by activist, rapper Killer Mike, who has a show called “Trigger Warning” where he challenged people to support Black own businesses, Symphony ran with that idea and made it bigger than she could imagine.

Symphony points out the three reasons people stray away from Black own businesses which are cost, customer service and the overall experience.

Her goal is to show better ways consumers can support a Black own business after a not-so-pleasant experience.

She says that she believes that businesses love feedback and constructive feedback will help businesses succeed.

The first episode will feature Killer Mike and Symphony going to learn martial arts and some surprises you don’t want to miss!

