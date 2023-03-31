Leaders break ground on new diversion center at downtown Atlanta jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta is moving forward with plans to convert a portion of the detention center downtown into a diversion center.

City and Fulton County leaders broke ground on the new Center for Diversion and Services Friday afternoon. The reason for the new center is to reduce the jail population and provide essential assistance to those at risk of being locked up. Leaders said the facility will be a resource for people experiencing homelessness, mental illness or substance abuse, and poverty.

In 2021, Atlanta police responded to more than 9,000 calls related to individuals having a mental health crisis, according to Chief Darin Schierbaum. Mayor Andre Dickens said the new center will be a game changer for public safety in Atlanta.

“This facility will be a safe and welcoming place with a sobering center where the person’s immediate needs such as food, shower, clothing can be connected to their long-term care,” Mayor Dickens said.

“We will now have the capabilities, Atlanta police officers, to bring someone here for help and assistance 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to not only save lives but to restore lives,” Chief Schierbaum added.

The new center will be an extension of diversion services already being provided by groups like the Policing Alternatives & Diversion Initiative (PAD) and Grady. Construction is expected to take 12 months to complete with an opening date planned for 2024.

