Man arrested after reportedly killing victim during Jonesboro robbery

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been charged with murder after killing a victim with his own gun during a robbery.

Chris Ervin Jr. reportedly stole a handgun from Shannon Watkins just after 1 p.m. March 30. Ervin Jr. shot Watkins several times in the resulting struggle.

As Watkins tried to run away, a second person pulled up in a car and shot at him. Ervin Jr. then got in the car and drove away.

Watkins died after being taken to a local hospital.

Ervin Jr. has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault with intent to kill, robbery by snatching, cruelty to children 1st degree, criminal damage 1st degree, discharge near a highway, reckless conduct, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

