Man arrested with drugs, allegedly stolen property in LaGrange

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were seized, and narcotics and gang paraphernalia were recovered.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is under arrest after a search warrant found drugs, guns and stolen property at a LaGrange home.

LaGrange police searched a home at 124 Buck Murphy Road March 30 as the result of a months-long investigation. Police believed the home’s resident, Michael J. Phillips, had illegal guns and drugs.

The search turned up nine guns, “numerous” dirtbikes and four-wheelers, at least 15 ounces of marijuana, 21 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs.

At least one of the guns and one of the dirtbikes had previously been reported stolen.

Phillips has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule 2, 3, and 4 controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving, and obstruction.

