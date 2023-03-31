Man arrested with drugs, allegedly stolen property in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is under arrest after a search warrant found drugs, guns and stolen property at a LaGrange home.

LaGrange police searched a home at 124 Buck Murphy Road March 30 as the result of a months-long investigation. Police believed the home’s resident, Michael J. Phillips, had illegal guns and drugs.

The search turned up nine guns, “numerous” dirtbikes and four-wheelers, at least 15 ounces of marijuana, 21 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs.

At least one of the guns and one of the dirtbikes had previously been reported stolen.

Phillips has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule 2, 3, and 4 controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, theft by receiving, and obstruction.

