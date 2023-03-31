Man charged in connection with 2 armed bank robberies in Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have made an arrest in connection with two armed bank robberies Thursday in Henry County.

The Stockbridge Police Department says on Thursday, March 30, 61-year-old Garry Macdonald robbed the Georgia Credit Union on Country Club Drive in Stockbridge as well as Truist Bank on Eagles Landing Parkway in Stockbridge. They say Macdonald produced a note at both locations demanding cash.

Macdonald was taken into custody by Stockbridge Police shortly after leaving Truist Bank in possession of thousands of dollars in currency and the note used in the robberies.

Macdonald is charged with two counts of armed robbery and obstruction.

