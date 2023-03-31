Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Restaurant Report Card: Biryani-N-Grill scores 42; Major Q BBQ earns 100

By Adam Murphy
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Spring Road in Smyrna, the health inspector cited a popular Indian restaurant for having food at unsafe temperatures.

Biryani-N-Grill failed with 42-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report also says there was a container of spoiled tomatoes with white and green mold in the restaurant. Plus, a plastic glove was found in a container of yogurt-based sauce. And live roaches were found in the main kitchen and dining area.

“No, in the kitchen I never see any roaches,” Biryani-N-Grill Chef Samuel Kennedy said. “It’s not on the tables but when they came, they found one.”

The chef said they’ve implemented weekly pest control treatments and they’ve corrected all other violations, or have they? Atlanta News First found they posted an old inspection report of 80-points and a “B” instead of their failing score.

We have a couple of updates to tell you about. In Gwinnett County, La Belle Vie on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Suwanee earned 85-points on a re-inspection. And in DeKalb County, Hai Authentic Chinese restaurant on North Decatur Road in Decatur picked up 91-points on a follow-up.

And at Major Q BBQ on Dallas Highway in Marietta, they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.

This is a veteran-owned and operated BBQ joint. Ken back in the kitchen served 18-years as a Major in the Air Force and now he’s one darn good cook. They are known for their brisket, especially the burnt ends. Some of the best we’ve found in town. And Cobb County’s finest loves to dine there as well.

On their menu, they’ve got the meat sampler, fried catfish platter, chicken and sausage with sweet tater tots, brisket, ribs, redneck lasagna, which is macaroni and cheese and Brunswick stew, sweet wings, burnt ends, and cobbler for dessert. Boy that’s good!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
Regis Harris looks at his college acceptance letters.
Douglas Co. teen accepted to 40+ colleges, offered $1.6 million in scholarships
WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Downpours and t-storms Saturday morning
Dunwoody MARTA Station
MARTA service in Dunwoody partially shut down after person killed, police say
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday,...
Trump expected to turn himself in early next week, lawyers say

Latest News

Chris Tucker returns to film 'Air'
Chris Tucker returns to film in 'Air'
'Who is Jacques Johnson? '
‘Who is Jacques Johnson?’ Premieres Sunday
Garry Macdonald
Man charged in connection with 2 armed bank robberies in Stockbridge
Chris Tucker attends the "Thriller Night" costume for a cause party on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022,...
Chris Tucker returns to the big screen, talks about new movie ‘Air’