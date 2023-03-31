Restaurant Report Card: Biryani-N-Grill scores 42; Major Q BBQ earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Spring Road in Smyrna, the health inspector cited a popular Indian restaurant for having food at unsafe temperatures.

Biryani-N-Grill failed with 42-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report also says there was a container of spoiled tomatoes with white and green mold in the restaurant. Plus, a plastic glove was found in a container of yogurt-based sauce. And live roaches were found in the main kitchen and dining area.

“No, in the kitchen I never see any roaches,” Biryani-N-Grill Chef Samuel Kennedy said. “It’s not on the tables but when they came, they found one.”

The chef said they’ve implemented weekly pest control treatments and they’ve corrected all other violations, or have they? Atlanta News First found they posted an old inspection report of 80-points and a “B” instead of their failing score.

We have a couple of updates to tell you about. In Gwinnett County, La Belle Vie on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Suwanee earned 85-points on a re-inspection. And in DeKalb County, Hai Authentic Chinese restaurant on North Decatur Road in Decatur picked up 91-points on a follow-up.

And at Major Q BBQ on Dallas Highway in Marietta, they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.

This is a veteran-owned and operated BBQ joint. Ken back in the kitchen served 18-years as a Major in the Air Force and now he’s one darn good cook. They are known for their brisket, especially the burnt ends. Some of the best we’ve found in town. And Cobb County’s finest loves to dine there as well.

On their menu, they’ve got the meat sampler, fried catfish platter, chicken and sausage with sweet tater tots, brisket, ribs, redneck lasagna, which is macaroni and cheese and Brunswick stew, sweet wings, burnt ends, and cobbler for dessert. Boy that’s good!

