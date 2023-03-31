Street racing an increasingly common problem for Georgia police

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is carefully combing through hours of footage just released today of the moments following that deadly crash in January that killed a Georgia football player and staffer.

Part of former UGA player Jalen Carter’s official charges included street racing.

It’s a crime local and state law enforcement say is a problem across Georgia. Carter says he was not racing, but accepted a plea deal acknowledging the charge.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the agency that investigated the incident, complaints from the public about street racing are on the rise. In 2020, there were 74 street racing complaints in the county. It dipped to 62 a year later, then jumped to nearly 90 complaints last year. There were been 17 reports of street racing in the first two months of this year.

Street racing has become a big problem for Georgia law enforcement to tackle. Agencies in Atlanta and Gwinnett County have conducted undercover stings, arresting dozens of people over the past few years.

State lawmakers took notice and passed stiffer penalties for reckless stunt driving in 2021, including mandatory 10 days in jail and a $300 fine. In some cases, law enforcement can even seize the drivers’ vehicles.

The street racing charge Carter faced was a misdemeanor. And through a plea deal, the former UGA player received 12 months probation, paid a $1,000 fine agreed to perform 80 hours of community service.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.