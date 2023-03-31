Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Street racing an increasingly common problem for Georgia police

State lawmakers took notice and passed stiffer penalties for reckless stunt driving in 2021.
By Andy Pierrotti
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is carefully combing through hours of footage just released today of the moments following that deadly crash in January that killed a Georgia football player and staffer.

Part of former UGA player Jalen Carter’s official charges included street racing.

It’s a crime local and state law enforcement say is a problem across Georgia. Carter says he was not racing, but accepted a plea deal acknowledging the charge.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the agency that investigated the incident, complaints from the public about street racing are on the rise. In 2020, there were 74 street racing complaints in the county. It dipped to 62 a year later, then jumped to nearly 90 complaints last year. There were been 17 reports of street racing in the first two months of this year.

Street racing has become a big problem for Georgia law enforcement to tackle. Agencies in Atlanta and Gwinnett County have conducted undercover stings, arresting dozens of people over the past few years.

State lawmakers took notice and passed stiffer penalties for reckless stunt driving in 2021, including mandatory 10 days in jail and a $300 fine. In some cases, law enforcement can even seize the drivers’ vehicles.

The street racing charge Carter faced was a misdemeanor. And through a plea deal, the former UGA player received 12 months probation, paid a $1,000 fine agreed to perform 80 hours of community service.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regis Harris looks at his college acceptance letters.
Douglas Co. teen accepted to 40+ colleges, offered $1.6 million in scholarships
WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Downpours and t-storms Saturday morning
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
Dunwoody MARTA Station
MARTA service in Dunwoody partially shut down after person killed, police say
A family in Oregon is mourning the loss of a 12-year-old just months after losing three other...
Broken hearts: Family mourns loss of 12-year-old months after losing 3 others

Latest News

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Man arrested with drugs, allegedly stolen property in LaGrange
Police footage has been released, showing the aftermath of a crash that happened only hours...
Police videos show desperate moments following crash that killed UGA player, staffer
Thanksgiving holiday travel at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday,...
Thousands expected to travel through Atlanta for spring break
Helping your child have peace of mind getting back to school
Talking to children about school shootings and other traumatic events