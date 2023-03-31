Talking to children about school shootings and other traumatic events

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As many families head into the weekend following news of another school shooting, the memory of that violent day weighs heavy on their minds.

RELATED: Metro Atlanta schools mull bullet-resistant glass to protect from shootings

Three young children and three adults were killed Monday morning at a private pre-K through 6 school. For parents, it can be challenging to know what to tell their student who returns to the same environment, a classroom, for another day of learning.

Retired School Psychologist and Author Nicole Thompson joined Atlanta News First to share ways parents can help build resilience in their children following traumatic events.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.