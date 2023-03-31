Positively Georgia
Thousands expected to travel through Atlanta for spring break

More than 330,000 people will pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday and parking is at a premium.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s the busiest spring break travel day of the year. More than 330,000 people will pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Friday and parking is at a premium.

Erin Weeks and her family parked offsite and took a shuttle to the terminal.

“We didn’t want to chance it with airport parking,” Weeks said.

It was a smart move considering there is construction work being done on the north and south parking decks limiting the number of spaces.

“You can park in our ATL West Deck Facility which is adjacent to the rental car center. It’s 5,700 spaces and completely touchless and you can self-commute via the sky train,” Deputy GM of Commercial Development Jai Ferrell said.

You can also expect travel delays if you plan to drive to your destination. Thousands more will hit the roads this week and weather could be a major factor.

Severe storms are expected in the Midwest through Saturday morning, as well as along the eastern seaboard for those headed to the beaches.

Aside from the weather and traffic, it should be smooth sailing if you plan ahead and arrive early.

“We’re headed to Ft. Lauderdale to get on a cruise ship and parking seems to be okay and Economy is open so we’re hoping my husband gets to the parking garage and then gets on the plane because we are running really late,” Traveler Krissie Gould said.

“We’re heading to London and we’re going to do some tours around. This is actually a trip that got cancelled two years ago and so now we’re looking forward to being able to go now,” Weeks said.

