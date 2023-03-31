Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Trump has “has a lot more to be worried about” in Georgia: former DAs

Former President Donald Trump Indicted by NY Grand Jury
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia election interference case should be even more of a concern for former President Donald Trump than the reported criminal indictment he’s facing in New York, according to two former top prosecutors in the Atlanta area.

“The former president has a lot more to be worried about than just this case in New York,” said former DeKalb County District Attorney Bob Wilson.

“The case in New York is unchartered territory,” said Wilson’s successor, former DeKalb County District Attorney J. Tom Morgan.

Both men provided insight Friday on what Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis might be thinking as she weighs whether to file racketeering and other charges against Trump and his surrogates over their attempts to interfere with Georgia’s 2020 election results.

“I don’t know that what is happening in New York is going to affect her one way or the other,” Wilson said.

“Obviously, I do not know the evidence,” Morgan said. “However, I do know that she has recruited the number one expert attorney in the country, John Floyd, to assist her on a potential racketeering indictment.”

Morgan said from what he’s seen, the New York case looks flimsy. He said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has issued an indictment no one has ever seen before.

“From a strictly legal standpoint, you’ve got to jump through several hoops to make this a felony,” he said.

The Fulton County case likely involves the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO.)

“It certainly looks like good fodder for a RICO indictment, which personally I think will be a much stronger case than what the Manhattan district attorney has,” Morgan said, adding that Georgia district attorneys are familiar with how to prosecute RICO cases.

Wilson speculates by late summer or early fall, we’ll know whether Willis decides to go forward with indicting Trump in Fulton County.

Related Stories:

Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regis Harris looks at his college acceptance letters.
Douglas Co. teen accepted to 40+ colleges, offered $1.6 million in scholarships
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Downpours and t-storms Saturday morning
Dunwoody MARTA Station
MARTA service in Dunwoody partially shut down after person killed, police say
A family in Oregon is mourning the loss of a 12-year-old just months after losing three other...
Broken hearts: Family mourns loss of 12-year-old months after losing 3 others

Latest News

One line for TSA screening at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Police arrest man with more than a dozen knives at Atlanta airport
A person was found dead at the Exxon gas station on Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta...
1 dead, 1 injured in early morning shooting in southwest Atlanta
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Carrollton police investigate kidnapping and assault that lead to arrest
Fulton County Sheriff
Fulton County Sheriff’s Scorpion Unit gets new name