Trump has “has a lot more to be worried about” in Georgia: former DAs

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia election interference case should be even more of a concern for former President Donald Trump than the reported criminal indictment he’s facing in New York, according to two former top prosecutors in the Atlanta area.

“The former president has a lot more to be worried about than just this case in New York,” said former DeKalb County District Attorney Bob Wilson.

“The case in New York is unchartered territory,” said Wilson’s successor, former DeKalb County District Attorney J. Tom Morgan.

Both men provided insight Friday on what Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis might be thinking as she weighs whether to file racketeering and other charges against Trump and his surrogates over their attempts to interfere with Georgia’s 2020 election results.

“I don’t know that what is happening in New York is going to affect her one way or the other,” Wilson said.

“Obviously, I do not know the evidence,” Morgan said. “However, I do know that she has recruited the number one expert attorney in the country, John Floyd, to assist her on a potential racketeering indictment.”

Morgan said from what he’s seen, the New York case looks flimsy. He said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has issued an indictment no one has ever seen before.

“From a strictly legal standpoint, you’ve got to jump through several hoops to make this a felony,” he said.

The Fulton County case likely involves the Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO.)

“It certainly looks like good fodder for a RICO indictment, which personally I think will be a much stronger case than what the Manhattan district attorney has,” Morgan said, adding that Georgia district attorneys are familiar with how to prosecute RICO cases.

Wilson speculates by late summer or early fall, we’ll know whether Willis decides to go forward with indicting Trump in Fulton County.

