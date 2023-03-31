‘Who is Jacques Johnson?’ Premieres Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Things to watch this Sunday ‘Who is Jacques Johnson?’ premieres on Peachtree TV.

Jacques Johnson and mather, producer Lorita Johnson came into the station to talk about his new show, which showcases his family and all things he goes through navigating the entertainment industry.

Jacques talks about during quarantine he made a hit song “Quality Time” that went viral on TikTok.

Lorita talks about how she hopes this show influences people to continue being true to themselves and don’t let any change them.

The show will premiere on April 2 at 11 p.m.

