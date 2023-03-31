Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

‘Who is Jacques Johnson?’ Premieres Sunday

'Who is Jacques Johnson?' Premieres Sunday
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Things to watch this Sunday ‘Who is Jacques Johnson?’ premieres on Peachtree TV.

Jacques Johnson and mather, producer Lorita Johnson came into the station to talk about his new show, which showcases his family and all things he goes through navigating the entertainment industry.

Jacques talks about during quarantine he made a hit song “Quality Time” that went viral on TikTok.

Lorita talks about how she hopes this show influences people to continue being true to themselves and don’t let any change them.

The show will premiere on April 2 at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
Regis Harris looks at his college acceptance letters.
Douglas Co. teen accepted to 40+ colleges, offered $1.6 million in scholarships
WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Downpours and t-storms Saturday morning
Dunwoody MARTA Station
MARTA service in Dunwoody partially shut down after person killed, police say
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday,...
Trump expected to turn himself in early next week, lawyers say

Latest News

ANF+ RECORDING
Chris Tucker talks returning to films
Chris Tucker returns to film 'Air'
Chris Tucker returns to film in 'Air'
Brisket from Major Q BBQ
Restaurant Report Card: Biryani-N-Grill scores 42; Major Q BBQ earns 100
Garry Macdonald
Man charged in connection with 2 armed bank robberies in Stockbridge