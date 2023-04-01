Positively Georgia
Atlanta police search for home burglary suspect wearing security shirt

Birdie Milsap
Birdie Milsap(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking for a female who is accused of burglarizing a residence in Zone-2 last year. Police said the suspect has been identified as Birdie Milsap.

According to APD, Milsap was checking doors on a home in the area wearing a security shirt.

Anyone with information on Milsap’s whereabouts, please contact the Bulgrary Unit at 404-546-5212.

