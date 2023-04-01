Positively Georgia
Brookhaven Easter egg hunts postponed due to ‘inclement weather’

Peter Rabbit will attend all Easter Egg hunts at Blackburn Park to pose for photos Brookhaven April 8.(Brookhaven Communications)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several Brookhaven Easter Egg hunts scheduled for Saturday have been postponed due to inclement weather, Brookhaven officials told Atlanta News First.

According to officials, Peter Rabbit is scheduled to attend Easter Egg hunts at Blackburn Park on April 8, “weather permitting.” Blackburn Park is located at 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Rd.

Here is the list of scheduled events:

Eggstraordinary Easter Egg Hunt

According to officials, the special needs egg hunt includes beeping and magnetic eggs, in addition to other sensory-sensitive activities specially tailored to children from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. This event will also be wheelchair accessible.

Easter Egg Scramble

Easter Egg hunts from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. will be split into groups with ages 3 and under, ages 4-6, and ages 7 and older, officials said. The Easter Bunny is scheduled to attend a photo opportunity.

Dog-gone Egg Hunt

The dog-gone Easter Egg Hunt will be held at the Blackburn Park Softball Fields from Noon through 1 p.m. The Dog Gone Easter Egg Hunt is for all residents and their fur babies. Specially prepared Easter eggs containing pet treats will be hidden throughout the dog run as well.

