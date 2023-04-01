Positively Georgia
Celebration of Life underway for Atlanta music executive Clay Evans

Claybourne Evans Jr.
Claybourne Evans Jr.(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Updated: 8 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Celebration of Life is underway at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest for beloved Atlanta music executive and one of Atlanta rap legend T.I.’s reps Claybourne “Clay” Evans Jr. who died on March 24.

Evans Jr. was the CEO of Rubicon Brand Management and VP of Grand Hustle Records. He also worked closely with comedian Lil Duval, DJ MLK, and many others.

A candlelight vigil and balloon release were held outside world-renowned Patchwerk Studios in Atlanta on Wednesday evening.

Some of his family and friends who attended the vigil said it was a very challenging time without Clay and he will leave a lasting legacy and impact on others. “He’s one of those people that just been around really since the scene in Atlanta started in 1995,” said one of his friends Curtis Daniel III. “Whether it was film, tv, music, comedy, Clay had a bunch of relationships and that’s what he was about.”

The Claybourne Evans family made a request for donations to be given to the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center at Grady Hospital, according to a social media post.

Several musicians and celebrities including T.I., Killer Mike, Big Boi, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Shanti Das, Kawan Prather, members of the Grand Hustle Records family, movie director, and producer Deon Taylor, and others recently wrote tributes to the powerful mogul on social media.

Evans was 54 when he passed away.

