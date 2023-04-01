Crash shuts down all lanes on I-75 south near Red Bud Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash has shut down all lanes on I-75 south at SR 156 and Red Bud Road in metro Atlanta.

According to GDOT officials, the crash happened early Saturday morning.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.

There is no official word on if any injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.