Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Crash shuts down all lanes on I-75 south near Red Bud Road

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash has shut down all lanes on I-75 south at SR 156 and Red Bud Road in metro Atlanta.

According to GDOT officials, the crash happened early Saturday morning.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.

There is no official word on if any injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regis Harris looks at his college acceptance letters.
Douglas Co. teen accepted to 40+ colleges, offered $1.6 million in scholarships
Police footage has been released, showing the aftermath of a crash that happened only hours...
Police videos show desperate moments following crash that killed UGA player, staffer
WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Severe storms possible Saturday morning
Former President Donald Trump
Trump has “has a lot more to be worried about” in Georgia: former DAs
One line for TSA screening at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Police arrest man with more than a dozen knives at Atlanta airport

Latest News

It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
‘Phantom vehicles’ leaving drivers in the dark
Dog at Fulton County animal shelter
Nearly 500 dogs in need of adoption in Fulton, DeKalb Counties
Rendering the outside of new Center for Diversion & Services.
Leaders break ground on new diversion center at downtown Atlanta jail
Transgender flag
LGBTQ people celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility