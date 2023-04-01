Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

FBI: Over 4,000 pounds of illegal pills seized from home drug lab

Photos taken at the scene in Garden Grove, California show dozens of boxes, barrels and plastic...
Photos taken at the scene in Garden Grove, California show dozens of boxes, barrels and plastic bags.(FBI Los Angeles)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:54 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (CNN) – Federal agents seized more than 4,400 pounds of illegal during a raid Tuesday in a home near Los Angeles.

Photos taken at the scene in Garden Grove, California show dozens of boxes, barrels and plastic bags.

An FBI spokesperson told CNN that agents found methamphetamines, bath salts and counterfeit Xanax.

Some of the drugs were packaged for distribution. Agents also found raw ingredients.

Experts on the scene said it was one of the biggest drug labs they had ever seen.

The FBI has not announced any arrests in the case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regis Harris looks at his college acceptance letters.
Douglas Co. teen accepted to 40+ colleges, offered $1.6 million in scholarships
Police footage has been released, showing the aftermath of a crash that happened only hours...
Police videos show desperate moments following crash that killed UGA player, staffer
WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Severe storms possible Saturday morning
WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Downpours and t-storms Saturday morning
One line for TSA screening at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Police arrest man with more than a dozen knives at Atlanta airport

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
AP sources: Trump facing at least 1 felony charge in NY case
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured
Iowa's Caitlin Clark shoots past South Carolina's Kierra Fletcher during the second half of an...
Clark, Iowa end perfect South Carolina season in Final Four
FILE - The word “drag” doesn't appear in the new law, which instead changed the definition of...
Federal judge temporarily blocks Tennessee’s anti-drag law