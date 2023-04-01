Fire at a Hall County middle school under investigation

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire caused damage to a middle school in Hall County on Saturday morning.

Hall County Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at West Hall Middle School on McEver Road around 8:40 a.m.

According to Hall County Fire Rescue officials, crews found a small fire and smoke originating from two HVAC units on the roof of the structure. Everyone was safely evacuated, officials added.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office.

