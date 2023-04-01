FIRST ALERT | Severe storms possible Saturday morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Part of a storm system that has spawned dozens of tornadoes in the Midwest and Southeast will move through north Georgia Saturday morning. Thankfully, the risk of widespread severe weather is not high, but an isolated severe storm is possible.

Storms move into northwest Georgia before daybreak. (Atlanta News First)

A FIRST ALERT is in place for Saturday as a cold front will slide through the region. A level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms is in place for extreme northwest Georgia including folks in Chattooga, Floyd, Polk and Gordon Counties; the rest of the region under a level 1 risk, but our concerns are the same --damaging winds, frequent lightning, downpours, and isolated tornadoes.

Level 2 out of 5 risk for parts of north Georgia. (Atlanta News First)

The storms will move through North Georgia between 4 a.m. and noon Storms drench mountain communities first, then the greater Metro Atlanta area followed by neighborhoods well south of Atlanta later in the morning. The stormiest of weather is likely to impact the immediate metro between 6 and 10 a.m.

Saturday storm timing (CBS46)

The afternoon will trend warmer -- clouds break and sunshine warms temps into the mid to upper 70s. A Wind Advisory is in place through 11pm Saturday as winds will be gusty ahead, along and behind the front. Winds will gust up to 40 mph across most of the region, with higher gusts possible at higher elevations.

Saturday PM Wind Gusts (CBS46)

We’ll be a few degrees cooler Sunday, but the afternoon is looking pretty awesome, highs in the lower 70s. An unsettled weather pattern sets up for next week, multiple disturbances move through our region-- keeping rain chances around through next Friday.

First Alert Rain and storms Saturday (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.