First Alert: Severe storms possible through the late morning

Damaging wind is the primary threat, but a few tornadoes are possible
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A cold front will move through North Georgia to kick off the weekend, carrying rain and storms, some of which could be severe carrying gusty wind, heavy rain, and possibly a couple tornadoes.

A tornado watch is in effect for counties north and west of Atlanta through 8AM, meaning tornadoes are possible through mid morning.

The line of storms will roll in before sunrise, and exit off to the southeast by lunchtime, making way to a windy and mostly sunny Saturday afternoon.

A wind advisory is in effect until 11 PM, meaning 25-40 mph will be possible through the evening.

Expect a chilly night, with overnight lows ranging from the upper 30s in the mountains to the low 40s for metro. Patchy frost is possible in the mountains tomorrow morning.

Sunday will be beautiful with sunshine and low 70s.

Our break Sunday from the rain will be brief, as we head into quite the unsettled work week starting with Monday morning showers that could impact the morning drive.

Showers will be possible every day through Friday so an additional 0.5 - 2 inches of rain is possible over the next 7 days with locally heavy amounts expected under heavier downpours.

