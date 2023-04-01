First Alert: Severe storms possible through the late morning

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A cold front will move through North Georgia to kick off the weekend, carrying rain and storms, some of which could be severe carrying gusty wind, heavy rain, and possibly a couple tornadoes.

A tornado watch is in effect for counties north and west of Atlanta through 8AM, meaning tornadoes are possible through mid morning.

The line of storms will roll in before sunrise, and exit off to the southeast by lunchtime, making way to a windy and mostly sunny Saturday afternoon.

A wind advisory is in effect until 11 PM, meaning 25-40 mph will be possible through the evening.

Expect a chilly night, with overnight lows ranging from the upper 30s in the mountains to the low 40s for metro. Patchy frost is possible in the mountains tomorrow morning.

Sunday will be beautiful with sunshine and low 70s.

Our break Sunday from the rain will be brief, as we head into quite the unsettled work week starting with Monday morning showers that could impact the morning drive.

Showers will be possible every day through Friday so an additional 0.5 - 2 inches of rain is possible over the next 7 days with locally heavy amounts expected under heavier downpours.

Rain and storms, including severe storms possible from Atlanta Northward around sunrise. (Atlanta News First)

Cold front carrying rain and storms clears by the early afternoon. Sunshine returns for north Georgia. (Atlanta News First)

Tornado watch means tornadoes are possible for counties north and west of Atlanta through 8 AM (Atlanta News First)

Wind advisory through 11 PM for most of North Georgia. Gusts 25-40 mph possible. (Atlanta News First)

Wind gusts between 25-40 mph possible through the day today with highest gusts in the late morning hours. (Atlanta News First)

First alert for rain and storms this morning and continuing for the wind advisory through the evening. Unsettled week ahead. (Atlanta News First)

