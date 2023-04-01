Georgia nurse and Leukemia patient form lasting friendship

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager fighting a rare form of Leukemia is now hoping to turn the corner toward remission.

“I was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia,” said 20-year-old Phenix Cowart, “I was a senior at Northside High School on the varsity cheerleading team, the varsity soccer team.”

She is doing it all with a nurse from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite Hospital, who has been by her side treatment after treatment.

“This is the place where you never lose sight of what is important in life, this is the place where you expect a million little miracles,” said Morgan Van Den Eynde, Children’s nurse at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite Hospital.

Finding joy in the struggle is the work that built a friendship between Phenix and Morgan.

”I am a joyful person but when you are hit with something like that in the heart it is hard to have joy. Remembering that I am a joyful person brought me back to where I started. That was the main thing that helped her, feel like home to me,” said Phenix.

“She was my source of joy through a hard time,” said Morgan.

Phenix completed 3 rounds of chemo, had 2 bone marrow transplants, and has relapsed once. Now, her hair is growing back. The joy has never left her face. The fight has never left her body. She truly is a Phenix rising.

The hope is Phoenix will be in remission this August.

