LGBTQ people celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Today marks a special day for many in our community.

It’s International Transgender Day Of Visibility: a day to celebrate the success of transgender and gender non-conforming people.

It comes as hundreds of bills targeting trans rights have been introduced and passed across the country.

Here in Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 140 into law.

The law bans hormone replacement therapy and any surgeries for minors.

President Joe Biden became the first U.S. president to issue a presidential proclamation to mark International Transgender Day Of Visibility.

