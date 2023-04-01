More than 160 years later first Black Mayor sworn in Jonesboro subtitle.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - History unfolded in front of the eyes of Jonesboro residents on Friday night.

After 164 years, the first black mayor was officially sworn in. At an Inauguration Ceremony, Mayor Donya Sartor took the oath of office in front of a large crowd.

“I’m incredibly grateful to have been elected by the citizens of Jonesboro to serve as the 16th Mayor of the City of Jonesboro and the first black person to ever hold this office,” Sartor said to the audience.

The City of Jonesboro was founded in 1859. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 70 percent of the residents in Jonesboro are black.

“It’s always important whenever we make history, it proves that the glass ceilings are breaking for everyone, but now I’m ready to do the work for every citizen in the City of Jonesboro, and it’s going to be very exciting next six months,” Sartor said.

Mayor Sartor said she wanted to get into local government to bring change.

“To be honest with you, in 2005 when I moved here, I went to a council meeting and I’m just going, to be honest, there were no African Americans on the council in a City that was 70 percent,” Sartor said. “Representation is really important, qualified representation. So, at that point I just believed that if I’m going to live in this city and make this a home, then I need that legislative body to represent me,” she said.

She said she wants to bring all people together, adding that she was happy to see so many people of different backgrounds at the event.

“This was exactly what I wanted. Whenever there’s a first, whether there’s a woman, somebody is black, or a certain religion. It’s time for the whole community to be excited about it. So, seeing everybody here, all races and all religious, it really encouraged me,” she said.

Towards the end of her speech, Mayor Sartor got emotional as she quotes her favorite bible verse, as a promise to the City.

“The City of Jonesboro, I know the thoughts and plans I have for you, they are thoughts of only peace. No thoughts of evil, to give us, our children and generations to come, a future and I hope that we can all be proud of,” Sartor said.

She hopes her new role will inspire young boys and girls.

“Don’t let the absence of your being at a particular table, prevent you from going to that table,” Sartor said. “Create a seat. I created one and everyone’s happy about it,” she said.

Atlanta News First asked Mayor Sartor what will be one of the first things she does in her new role. She said she wants to start with community engagement, but with a new approach.

“Well, the main thing, we got to get our citizens back involved. We always have low voter turnout,” Sartor said. “And if that means I have to go door by the door again to let them know we want to hear your voice. I want to represent the vast majority of citizens,” she said.

At Friday’s event, other newly elected officials were also sworn in, this includes--House Representative Eric Bell of District 75, City Council member Alfred Dixon, and City Council member Don Dixon.

