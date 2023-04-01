Nearly 500 dogs in need of adoption in Fulton, DeKalb Counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lifeline Animal Project is a nonprofit organization that manages the Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Shelters.

They say they’re entering a critical phase as they head into the weekend with severely overcrowded facilities and need to find homes for nearly 500 dogs over the next two weeks.

Lifeline says the Fulton County Animal Services shelter has not had to euthanize any dogs for space because there’s an overflow shelter in Midtown. Both shelters are now full and do not have room for incoming animals.

At the DeKalb County Animal Services shelter, Lifeline says more dogs are arriving compared to this time last year; and 70% of them are lost or stray. Fewer dogs are being reclaimed by their families and rescue transfers have also decreased.

Current shelter dog populations and needs:

200 dogs need homes at the Fulton County animal shelter

200 dogs need homes at the DeKalb County shelter

50 dogs need homes at the LifeLine Midtown shelter, an overflow facility

30 dogs need homes at the LifeLine Community Animal Center

“Once you’re out of space, you’re out of space and I hate to think about euthanizing an animal just because you didn’t have one room in your home. One room to put them. If somebody can just give up a corner of their bedroom for a crate and hold a dog it keeps them out of here and keeps our numbers down,” Lifeline Foster & Behavior Department Manager Michelle Harmon said.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting, click HERE for more information.

