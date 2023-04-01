Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Nearly 500 dogs in need of adoption in Fulton, DeKalb Counties

Nearly 500 dogs in need of adoption in Fulton, DeKalb Counties
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Lifeline Animal Project is a nonprofit organization that manages the Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Shelters.

They say they’re entering a critical phase as they head into the weekend with severely overcrowded facilities and need to find homes for nearly 500 dogs over the next two weeks.

Lifeline says the Fulton County Animal Services shelter has not had to euthanize any dogs for space because there’s an overflow shelter in Midtown. Both shelters are now full and do not have room for incoming animals.

At the DeKalb County Animal Services shelter, Lifeline says more dogs are arriving compared to this time last year; and 70% of them are lost or stray. Fewer dogs are being reclaimed by their families and rescue transfers have also decreased.

Current shelter dog populations and needs:

  • 200 dogs need homes at the Fulton County animal shelter
  • 200 dogs need homes at the DeKalb County shelter
  • 50 dogs need homes at the LifeLine Midtown shelter, an overflow facility
  • 30 dogs need homes at the LifeLine Community Animal Center

“Once you’re out of space, you’re out of space and I hate to think about euthanizing an animal just because you didn’t have one room in your home. One room to put them. If somebody can just give up a corner of their bedroom for a crate and hold a dog it keeps them out of here and keeps our numbers down,” Lifeline Foster & Behavior Department Manager Michelle Harmon said.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting, click HERE for more information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regis Harris looks at his college acceptance letters.
Douglas Co. teen accepted to 40+ colleges, offered $1.6 million in scholarships
WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Downpours and t-storms Saturday morning
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
Dunwoody MARTA Station
MARTA service in Dunwoody partially shut down after person killed, police say
Police footage has been released, showing the aftermath of a crash that happened only hours...
Police videos show desperate moments following crash that killed UGA player, staffer

Latest News

Rendering the outside of new Center for Diversion & Services.
Leaders break ground on new diversion center at downtown Atlanta jail
Transgender flag
LGBTQ people celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility
First Black Mayor sworn in Jonesboro
More than 160 years later first Black Mayor sworn in Jonesboro subtitle
Wellstar agrees to takeover of Augusta University hospitals