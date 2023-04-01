Positively Georgia
Police search for woman wanted in connection to Gwinnett Co. armed robbery

Nicole Rose Pallotta
Nicole Rose Pallotta(Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a woman wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

According to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Nicole Rose Pallotta “currently has an active warrant for felony probation for the original offense of armed robbery.”

If you have any information on Nicole Rose Pallotta, please contact 770-619-6655.

