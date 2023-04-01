Gordon Co. deputy escapes after tree crushes home due to severe weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews are responding after reports of multiple trees and power lines down in Rome and other areas due to severe weather.

According to the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency officials, “significant areas are Shannon, Kingston, and Silver Creek.” In Floyd County, there were more than 100 emergency calls related to the storm and damage.

Tree falls on street due to inclement weather (Atlanta News First)

A Gordon County deputy was sleeping at a residence on Poplar Street in Rome around 3:15 a.m. when a tree fell onto the home.

“There was a renter inside the home at the time,” according to the homeowner. “He escaped through a side window and managed to get out of the home with no injuries, the home is completely destroyed. The homeowner says the only reason why the tenant is alive he believes is because the home is brick,” the homeowner told Atlanta News First.

Tree fell onto a home in Gordon County due to severe weather (Atlanta News First)

The homeowner told Atlanta News First that one tree ripped up the water line and hit a second tree. “The second tree that went into the house ripped up the gas line. Residents say power crews are out,” the homeowner continued.

In Bartow County, many trees snapped and debris fell onto roads due to storms.

Tree snapped over due to severe weather in Georgia (Atlanta News First)

There is no official word on if any injuries were reported.

