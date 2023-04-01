Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Gordon Co. deputy escapes after tree crushes home due to severe weather

Emergency crews responds to reports of damage, power lines down due to severe weather in Georgia
Emergency crews are responding after reports of multiple trees and power lines down in Rome and other areas due to severe weather.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews are responding after reports of multiple trees and power lines down in Rome and other areas due to severe weather.

According to the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency officials, “significant areas are Shannon, Kingston, and Silver Creek.” In Floyd County, there were more than 100 emergency calls related to the storm and damage.

Tree falls on street due to inclement weather
Tree falls on street due to inclement weather(Atlanta News First)

A Gordon County deputy was sleeping at a residence on Poplar Street in Rome around 3:15 a.m. when a tree fell onto the home.

“There was a renter inside the home at the time,” according to the homeowner. “He escaped through a side window and managed to get out of the home with no injuries, the home is completely destroyed. The homeowner says the only reason why the tenant is alive he believes is because the home is brick,” the homeowner told Atlanta News First.

Tree fell onto a home in Gordon County due to severe weather
Tree fell onto a home in Gordon County due to severe weather(Atlanta News First)

The homeowner told Atlanta News First that one tree ripped up the water line and hit a second tree. “The second tree that went into the house ripped up the gas line. Residents say power crews are out,” the homeowner continued.

In Bartow County, many trees snapped and debris fell onto roads due to storms.

Tree snapped over due to severe weather in Georgia
Tree snapped over due to severe weather in Georgia(Atlanta News First)
Tree snapped over due to severe weather in Georgia
Tree snapped over due to severe weather in Georgia(Atlanta News First)

There is no official word on if any injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regis Harris looks at his college acceptance letters.
Douglas Co. teen accepted to 40+ colleges, offered $1.6 million in scholarships
Police footage has been released, showing the aftermath of a crash that happened only hours...
Police videos show desperate moments following crash that killed UGA player, staffer
WANF FIRST ALERT
FIRST ALERT | Severe storms possible Saturday morning
Former President Donald Trump
Trump has “has a lot more to be worried about” in Georgia: former DAs
One line for TSA screening at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Police arrest man with more than a dozen knives at Atlanta airport

Latest News

Peter Rabbit will attend all Easter Egg hunts at Blackburn Park to pose for photos Brookhaven...
Brookhaven Easter egg hunts postponed due to ‘inclement weather’
Trees, power lines down in parts of Georgia due to severe weather
Trees, power lines down in parts of Georgia due to severe weather
police sirens generic photo
DeKalb County police hiring event underway