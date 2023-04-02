1 driver injured, 1 fled after two-car crash on I-20 in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after one driver was injured and one driver fled the scene of a two-car crash on I-20 in Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to the I-20 west expressway near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 4:35 a.m. after reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, officials said officers located the two vehicles involved and realized one of the drivers had fled the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was seriously injured and was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

