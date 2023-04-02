Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

1 driver injured, 1 fled after two-car crash on I-20 in Atlanta

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after one driver was injured and one driver fled the scene of a two-car crash on I-20 in Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Authorities responded to the I-20 west expressway near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 4:35 a.m. after reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, officials said officers located the two vehicles involved and realized one of the drivers had fled the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was seriously injured and was rushed to an area hospital. The current extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Regis Harris looks at his college acceptance letters.
Douglas Co. teen accepted to 40+ colleges, offered $1.6 million in scholarships
A tree crushed a Gordon County home after severe weather moved through parts of Georgia.
Severe storms cause damage in North Georgia; tornado confirmed in Cherokee Co.
Police footage has been released, showing the aftermath of a crash that happened only hours...
Police videos show desperate moments following crash that killed UGA player, staffer
Former President Donald Trump
Trump has “has a lot more to be worried about” in Georgia: former DAs
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
‘Phantom vehicles’ leaving drivers in the dark

Latest News

police sirens generic photo
Person injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Mugshot of R’Kheim Young
Former Gwinnett Co. art teacher arrested, accused of sexual assault
Fire investigation in northeast Atlanta
Early morning fire under investigation in northeast Atlanta
Ford helps Georgia teen drivers be confident on the road