2 women critically injured in hit-and-run crash, driver arrested in Gwinnett Co.

No arrests have been made at this time.(MGN)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two women, both in their 70s, are in the hospital after suffering serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Fulton County Friday morning, according to Roswell Police Department.

Police say the victims had been walking down the roadway on Roxburgh Drive when they were struck by a passing vehicle. The driver identified as 17-year-old Gerardo Ordaz then fled the scene without rendering aid or calling 911.

Roswell police later the same day located both Ordaz and the vehicle in Gwinnett County and took Ordaz into custody without incident.

Ordaz was transported to the Fulton County Jail and will face several charges including two counts of hit-and-run and two counts of serious injury by vehicle.

