Atlanta-based Moohlah Wireless provides resources, tablets to those in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta-based mobile and technology company called Moolah Wireless aims to change modern technology and provide services, resources, and devices to pell-grant students at colleges across the US.

Moolah Wireless was created more than a year ago and Moolah Mobile began in 2016, according to CEO Vernell Woods. The purpose of creating the company was to help provide services to those in the most financial need. The devices come pre-loaded with one year of free Wi-fi connectivity and also allow users to have some extra cash every month.

“Moolah Wireless came as a solution to try to fix some of the problems that other ACP, at that time were called lifeline providers, were having,” said Woods. “They thought when Donald Trump came into office [in 2016], they thought the program had a risk of being cut. With 30 million people on the program, they worried about what they would do if the program was cut. That led me to create an innovative solution called Moolah mobile that took ad revenue and paid part of it to the customers and phone companies. It was a solution to reduce that and put additional money in their pockets. After seeing it work well, Biden came into office and expanded the lifeline program from just phone service to now home internet. I found that very intriguing. We got our own contract with AT&T and Plum. That led to us being able to provide our own service. We’re the only company that owns our own software, devices, and services. We also are able to scale much faster because we’re able to allow basically our partners to grow and onboard people for is online.”

The Virginia native went to college at Georgia Tech in 2008 and was inspired early on by technology.

“We understand there were digital divides and gaps, but it wasn’t until COVID that every school had a new challenge of trying to be able to give to every student a laptop, or a tablet to be able to do online learning,” Woods added. “That shut down so many schools. So, we aimed at making sure that every single school in America, every single college that offers pell grant students, and every K-12 that has free lunch, our objective was to put the opportunity in front of their households to make sure they always have access to the technology that they need.”

In Aug. 2022, Moolah Wireless partnered with Atlanta icon T.I. to distribute tablets to more than 200 students at Morris Brown College in Atlanta.

“TIP was a partner well before I created Moolah Wireless,” Woods said. “TIP was a partner back in 2012 or 2013 when I created my first tech company at Georgia Tech. I think he at that time just saw a really innovative kid and he took a gamble to really invest in me. That’s one of the reasons why I keep him with me in what I’m doing. We showed what we were doing, so he got on the phone to make a couple of connections to schools and did his best to contribute the best he could. It makes me feel amazing to have TIP’s support. We keep building both of our skill sets together, which are very different. But, being able to allow his ability to touch the people and reach the people in masses to compel them, and me being able to solve problems, it just creates a really unique opportunity. And I think we’ve done a good job of being able to maximize that.”

In addition to Morris Brown College, Moolah Wireless has distributed tablets and resources to other colleges including Prarie View, UNT-Dallas, Paine College, and Huston-Tillitson University in Austin.

Woods is grateful for the opportunities to not only provide services and products to customers but to offer support to students and those in need who may struggle financially and are limited in their ability to use services.

“For me, this is my purpose. Some people’s purpose is to make a lot of money, so they hustle and do things to accumulate wealth. To me, wealth is also measured by how many people you can impact and how many people’s lives you can impact for the better. When I created the company, this is the objective. We chose it with the direct intention to be able to impact the lives of the people that are often left out. Every day it drives me to stay motivated.”

Woods and Moolah Wireless officials recently visited a college in Texas and were blown away by stories they’ve heard on how they’ve helped those in need.

“I heard some pretty remarkable stories. I heard a story of kids who weren’t able to do their schoolwork,” said Woods. “I met a family of four and they said they don’t have internet in their house and they’re using a hotspot so the little brother can’t do elementary school and they’re trying to do online learning. The mother is working from home so they’re still trying to get their homework done. Hearing those stories of how they get their homework done, watch tv, or do other things warm my heart.”

According to Woods, the FCC selected Moolah Wireless as one of its partners in implementing the $14.2 billion Affordable Connectivity Program.

“I think they’ve definitely taken a leap in front of a lot of other companies around the world to try to ensure that resources have been allocated and ensuring that every American has access to the internet,” Woods said. “I commend the FCC on allocating so many funds, but the journey is just beginning.”

There are many kids or students who are interested in technology and are curious who are given opportunities to work or intern for Moolah Wireless and learn about the business, according to Woods.

“If you’re a partner or a nonprofit municipality, a school system, or an organization and care about your community and understand there are some people who may need access, reach out to us visit moolahwireless.com/partners, we’ll get in touch with you and figure out how to work together,” Woods said. “If you’re a student, the bar is higher. I’m going to do everything I can to make sure it is free for you. I’m going to give you all of the tools and resources to make it possible. If understanding the problems you’re solving and the things you care about is enough to keep you focused and to drive you to live a purpose-filled life, we need you.”

