DeKalb County crews repairing road after car hit a fire hydrant

Westbound lanes of Chamblee Tucker Road near West Hospital Avenue in DeKalb County are closed.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Repairs are underway in DeKalb County after officials say a car struck a fire hydrant on Sunday morning and caused damage.

According to DeKalb County officials, DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews are working to repair a section of Chamblee-Tucker Road.

The westbound lanes of Chamblee Tucker Road near West Hospital Avenue are closed due to the damage.

According to officials, crews shut off water to the fire hydrant. “No customers are without water service,” officials add. “Crews will remove unsuitable soil, assess the full extent of damage to the road, and determine an estimated time for the road repairs to be complete.”

Motorists traveling in the area should seek alternate routes if possible.

For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.

