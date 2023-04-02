Downed powerlines set 6 cars on fire in DeKalb Co.
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wind gusts stronger than 35 mph brought down trees and powerlines damaging six cars at an apartment complex in DeKalb County Saturday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded after reports of multiple trees and power lines down in Rome and other areas due to severe weather.
A wind advisory is in effect until 11 p.m.
