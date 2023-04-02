Early morning fire under investigation in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An early Sunday morning fire is under investigation in northeast Atlanta.

Emergency crews responded to the area of the 1100 block of North Avenue after reports of a fire around 2 a.m.

Fire investigation in northeast Atlanta (Atlanta News First)

Multiple fire crews were seen on the street working to put out the blaze.

There is no official word on if anyone was injured at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

