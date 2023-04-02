First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Breezy Sunday on Tap

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Expect a gorgeous end to the weekend with sunny skies and high temperatures climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s.

It will still be breezy today, but not near as windy as it was yesterday. Winds will be out of the Northwest around 5-10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph possible through the day.

Tonight, clouds build which will keep lows a little warmer in the low to mid 50s to kick off what will be quite the unsettled week.

A disturbance will roll through bringing rain, especially south of the city, starting late tomorrow morning. Coverage of rain will taper through the evening, but with the rain around through the first half of the day, highs will only climb into the low to mid 60s tomorrow afternoon.

Tuesday looks mainly dry with clouds increasing through the day ahead of a cold front that will very slowly move through the southeast, keeping rain chances in the forecast Wednesday and into next weekend.

While Wednesday looks mainly dry, a few isolated storms are possible. Thursday, coverage of rain increases, especially north of Atlanta.

The wettest days of the week look to be Friday and Saturday as the front stalls to our south. Temperatures will be much cooler, only in the low to mid 60s Friday and Saturday.

The silver lining is, with this next front, it looks to be solely rain, not severe storms like we’ve had the past few weeks.

